I want to create a dance festival in Ghana – Dancegod Lloyd

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dance star, Dancegod Lloyd, has revealed that he is working on creating a dance festival in the country.



According to Dancegod, this venture will create an avenue for Ghanaian dancers to have their own platform in order to tap into the business aspect of their craft.



“The next step is for dancers to own their space. Owing your space is not just doing stuff on your own but there are so many things you can do as a dancer. You must consider yourself as a brand.



“There is a new movement, a new thought that I have and I’m trying to project so we are going to have our own festival our own talk, like a summit where we would go deeper into our craft…how we can champion the business aspect of it.” Dancegod Lloyd said this on Bryt TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com when asked about his plan for the dancing industry in Ghana since it is gaining prominence these days.



He further stated that he wants to create more avenues for up-and-coming dancers.



“Why don’t we create our own stage here for the young and up-coming”, he quizzed.







