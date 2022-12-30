I want to be remembered for standing for Afro-Gospel – Scott Evans

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Music as a form of culture is as dynamic as culture itself. There are various genres of music on the entertainment consumption menu, and day in and day out, new genres keep coming onto the music scene.



Among such genres is Afro-Gospel music. A new way of Christian Music that thrives on hip-hop, Amapiano, hip-life, and reggae beats. A Musician and afro-gospel advocate, Scott Evans has stated that, if there is something he wants to be remembered for, then it should be for the fact he stood and promoted the afro-gospel genre.



Though he stated that people’s reactions to his music are somewhat doubtful if the song is truly gospel, he believes gospel stands for good news, and that gospel music, like any other music, should not follow a particular trend as most people believe and want it to.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast show, the budding afro gospel artist bemoaned the difficulty of getting an “A” list artist to feature on your song but aside from that he expressed gratitude to Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor for being on songs with him.



On whether he has any artists on his wish list with whom he would like to collaborate, the “Mapek3” hitmaker stated that he currently has no one on his list and is content working as a solo musician. He also recounted the achievements his solo works have brought him.