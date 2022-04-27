I want to be remembered as ‘Money’- Kweku Flick

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian artiste, Kweku Flick, has disclosed the reason his music style seemingly addresses issues about the strive for money.



According to him, he intended to theme his music along with ‘money’ because he believes most people are driven by topics about riches and the endeavours in making ends need.



In an interview with NY DJ on Y102.5 FM’s “Ryse N Shyne” he said “I want to attract the needed attention for his brand”.



“Everybody is working hard but not in vain. We all aspire to make money and more of it. I also thought in line with the concept that everybody wants money.



"So, I decided to mostly add money to my music because that will bring more attention to me. I want to instantly come into the minds of people who think about money.



"When they think of money, I want them to think about Kweku Flick. This idea dawned on me after my hit song ‘Money’.”



The Ghanaian trapper after a brief hiatus from the music scene comes back with a possible hit record captioned “Ewiase”.



The young sensation preps for upcoming obstacles in his journey and shuns away from bad energy in the latest single.