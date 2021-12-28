‘I want to be president of Ghana one day’ – Cecilia Marfo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Controversial gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo has said she would want to lead Ghana one day as president.



According to her, she has prepared well for such an opportunity and wouldn’t want to miss a time that when she would have the chance to affect things for God.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Drive Time show on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the ‘Tsooboi’ hitmaker said she is looking forward to grabbing the opportunity with both hands because she believes it would help affect things positively.



“I want to be the President of Ghana one day…it would just be an opportunity to affect things positively for God and lead the nation to worship Him well…,” she told host, Quophi Okyeame.



Cecilia Marfo who was answering 30 questions on Angel Drive said she has been praying to God to help her realize this dream.



“I have prayed to have enough money so I can venture into politics and become an MP…,” she said.



These dreams, she said are not mere wishes.