I want to be an exotic sexy dancer to earn more money - Moesha Budoung

Moesha Budoung has announced plans to dedicate her energy and time to being an exotic dancer.



This she believes will fetch her good money and also build her brand.



According to the Ghanaian actress, she has been receiving invitations to visit the United States of America to purposely dance at events.



Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show in December 2022, the socialite lamented the unfair treatment by a section of Ghanaians who wrongly criticized her for living her best life.



Moesha who wishes to leave Ghana said: "I know what I want to become. I really want to leave this country and really direct my brand to the US because I really get invitations to go to the US for a lot of events and I’m trying to really build my brand to be an exotic sexy dancer to make money off that.”



The actress who has been captured in several videos dancing her heart out explained that she loves dancing and sees nothing wrong with exhibiting her talent as a 'born again' Christain.













