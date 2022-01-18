I want the world to know you took care of me - Words of Afia Schwarzenegger's father

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger's father is dead



I am broken by my fathers death, Afia Schwarzenegger



My father was my best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger



Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger is mourning her late father, Augustine Agyei who is reported to have died on Monday, January 17.



The actress and comedian have disclosed that her father, who until his death had been suffering from an unknown illness always thanked her for supporting and taking care of him.



Afia in a long post on Instagram recalled a conversation between herself and Kwaagyei as he was affectionately called by family and friends.



Her father wanted the world to know how kind and compassionate her daughter was and for that matter, asked to feature in one of the interviews she had with radio and television presenter, Abeiku Santana.



"I want them to see your dad is strong at 83..let the world know you have taken good care of me," Mr Agyei told daughter.



Breaking the news of her father's death, Afia wrote: "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost."



The actress had earlier asked Ghanaians to offer prayers for her father during his admission to the hospital.



Parts of the posts read: "I wish I'm bathing you or feeding you...I miss out tinny feeding fights, how you assured me of your presence when the obvious happen...I miss our deep hugs especially at this last moment.. .our thanksgiving prayers. ...I miss your mourn, how u call me at night...our 2 am conversations about this day...I miss u king, I miss our prayer time together. I miss you my bestie. Rest in Power Kojo."



Mr Augustine Agyei died at age 83.



Read the post below:



