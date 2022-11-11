I want real estate on the countryside; Axim, Aburi; Accra’s ‘too polluted’ – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Nicknamed the landlord, Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu ‘Sarkodie’ Addo has revealed he has no desire for a property in the capital Accra but rather has his mind, unwaveringly, set on remote areas of flora and fair weather.



He was speaking on the 3Music Culture Daily radio/TV programme.



The conversation came up because lead host, Jay Foley, wondered why Track 9 on his upcoming album is called ‘Countryside’.



“You need to ask Blacko,” Sarkodie responded. “I don’t know [how] he came up with that.”



The Culture Daily team: Lerny, Mz Gee, C-Real and Jay Foley laughed in unison.



“He said [on the hook]: ‘Dem go see me for the countryside',” the superstar rapper reflected on the unreleased song's lyrics and attempted the melody a cappella.



Black Sherif’s point was, “People will doubt him but they’ll eventually see him [living] on the countryside,” Sarkodie further revealed.



The team reflected on possible reasons for the song title and hook.



C-Real offered: “Countryside be big money. You know it’s flipped in the Western world. When people have money,” he chorused with Mz Gee: “They are on the countryside.”



They get an “estate [with] horses,” he continued and cited US rapper Rick Ross’ countryside property with a stable.



“I don’t have money like that,” Sarkodie in his trademark shades disclaimed and agreeing to the explanation, opened up about his plans: “Mentally, my mind is on the countryside. You know why? For some reason, I don’t want a property in Accra. I don’t know why I keep thinking about Axim and I went to [a place] further [inside] Aburi.”



Mz Gee suggested: “Adukrom,” noticing the ‘Labadi’ hitmaker was struggling to recollect the name. Pointing in her direction in excited affirmation, he said: “Yes.”



King Sark, as he is sometimes hailed, recalled going to the area and observing the beautiful “weather” and scenic “mountains.”



“I told them I don’t want land that has been cleared [of vegetation]. I want the trees and everything on there,” he revealed his instructions on the said trip.



When the team remarked: “Rich man mentality,” the artiste and businessman’s only response was, “It’s like here [Accra city] is too polluted.”



Currently, Sarkodie is on a promotion campaign leading up to the release of his eighth studio album titled ‘Jamz’. The long play (LP) is out tomorrow 11 November 2022. Track 9 ‘Countryside’ features Ghana’s current international sensation Black Sherif.



Meanwhile, the rapper has shared with fans his visit to the Boomplay Ghana office where he was informed he has almost hit the 100 million streams mark to join the Boomplay Golden Club. In a tweet he rallied his fans to make that happen when the ‘Jamz’ album comes out tomorrow.



In September 2022, Black Sherif, alias Blacko, received a golden plaque from the African audio streaming giant having achieved the feat.