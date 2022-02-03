I want a man who will love and take care of his children - Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I want a family man, says popular actress



I rejected a marriage proposal, Yvonne Nelson reveals



I wasn't ready to be a wife, Yvonne speaks on a rejected proposal



Yvonne Nelson has stated that her love doesn't cost a thing, adding that, she will only be willing to marry a partner who will play an active role in the lives of their children.



According to the successful actress and movie producer, her biological father was not present in her life as a child.



Looking at the negative impact it had on her upbringing, she doesn't want her children to go through the same reasons why she wants a family man.



"I look out for one thing, does the person want a family? Do they care about kids? Will he love and take care of his children? Will they be in the lives of their kids? If I can get that, love is not really the thing for me. So far as he will be in the life of his kid and cater for that child, fine, because I didn't have that so I want that for my kids," she said.



The 36-year-old actress, in a recent interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel FM, disclosed that she received an engagement ring from her partner during her 30th birthday but had to return the ring later on.



Adding that she doesn't want to waste any man's time because marriage is a long term goal.



Yvonne with no single regret stated: "On my 30th birthday, I had a ring and I returned it. So, it is not a do or die ... marriage is not something I want to go in and leave. Someone proposed to me, I was dating.



"Because I felt I wasn't ready, yeah. I don't want to cheat on anyone, I don't want to lie to anyone. It's a very sensitive thing. If someone wants to marry you and know the society... it should be someone you really want to share your life with forever. You know there is no turning back."



