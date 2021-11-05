I want a house of my own - Adwoa Smart cries for support

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Veteran actor, Belinda Naa Ode Oku, popularly known in the entertainment circles as Adwoa Smart, has said that owning a house is her greatest wish in life.



The 51-year-old woman who graced our screens back in the days, has cried for assistance in building a house for herself. Despite spending her youthful years in the movie industry, Adwoa Smart says she can not boast of a good life as times have been hard.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, she confessed to the host of Ayekoo Ayekoo, Nana Romeo, that she will feel at peace if she gets a house of her own.



The actress who couldn't hold back her tears said: "I want a house, I won't say I want just a building. I want a house, in the future, I can also boldly say this is my house. When it gets to the time where I can no longer work, I will be okay with the fact that I at least have a house.



"I have been of help to others, I have helped other peoples children... I am not looking for a building but my own home, with this I can concentrate on building my life with the money I make. I will be glad if I get a car, but most importantly I want a place to lay my head."



Adwoa Smart has starred in a host of local movies and dramas, popular among them is 'Efiewura'.



A number of veteran actors and musicians have publicly appealed for support from Ghanaians in recent times.



