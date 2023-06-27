‘I want a Ferrari when I return home’ - Hajia4Reall tells Quick Angel’s CEO

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite turned musician, Hajia4Reall, also known as Mona4Reall, recently celebrated her birthday amidst a wave of attention surrounding her arrest and extradition to the United States in connection with a $2 million romance scam.



Despite the controversy surrounding her, netizens took to social media to mark her special day with birthday messages and greetings.



Among the numerous comments and wishes, one message that caught the attention of Ghanaians was from Richard Nii Armah Quaye, whom Hajia4Reall had previously referred to as her 'partner' in a post while celebrating his birthday.



In his birthday wish to Hajia4Reall, the CEO of Quick Angels Limited expressed, "Happy Birthday My Dear. I can't believe it's been one year already. Memories don't lie. Make a wish and consider it done."



In response to this birthday wish, Hajia4Reall playfully expressed her desire for a brand-new Ferrari upon her return home.



She said, "When I return home, I want a brand new Ferrari."



Her comment sparked conversations among Ghanaians, who reacted to her extravagant wish in light of recent events.



Hajia4Reall's birthday celebration took place against the backdrop of her ongoing legal situation.



Her arrest and extradition to the United States in connection with an alleged $2 million romance scam have attracted significant media attention and scrutiny.







ADA/OGB