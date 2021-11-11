I want Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to do a song together before I die – Nigerian journalist

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has expressed her desire to have Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid produce a song together before she dies.



Kemi stated that she will be proud to have the gentlemen on the song to the extent that it must be played even at her funeral.



It is no secret that the singers have been involved in a longstanding beef over the past few years.



However, Kemi who wants the three Nigerian superstars to settle their differences took to her Twitter page and wrote,



“I wanna see Davido, Burna and Wizkid do a song together before I die. I’ve been a music journalist 27 years among other news beats, a music publicist and a Canadian Grammy Judge. When I die, that song must be played at my funeral reception. I will be so proud as an Angel. DO IT”. She tweeted.



See her post below,



