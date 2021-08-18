‘I vibe with secular artistes because most gospel artistes are hypocrites’ – Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has disclosed that most of her colleagues in the gospel music fraternity are hypocrites, a situation that has driven her to rather mingle with secular musicians.



She said the ‘holier than thou’ attitude of most gospel musicians compel her to disassociate herself from them.



“I’m being honest, I’m very close to secular artists than my colleagues. Yes. Shatta, Sarkodie, like I’m cool with them. We are close because I think I’m too real and I don’t fake. I won’t meet them and start praying in tongues I’m not the one to tell them they don’t leave in good structures no. This world we live in, no one is holy. We don’t have any righteous person so stop defining yourself as Spirit-filled, Holy Ghost, forget about that thing, we dealing with the heart. The person I might be judging may have a clean heart than me so I love them regardless,” she stated in an interview with TV XYZ.



“Why is it that the gospel industry we are not making it more than them but we play more live bands than them but they receive more money than us because we are hypocrites” she added.



When asked about her thoughts on featuring secular artistes, Empress Gifty said she has already recorded a couple of songs with them.



“Oh this not the first time, I’ve done it before I did with Dadie Opanka on abubro nkosua, I won’t sit here and say anything for someone to say I’m lying. I believe in music I believe in words, every time I say it’s the mind and what you think of the person makes everything a sin or truth. Have you listened to the content of the song? It’s the content that matters. The person has his reasons for singing that particular song, so far as the person chose you amongst the lot for a feature, support the person to sing the song.



I want to ask one thing am I God to judge them? God didn’t come because of righteous people so I’m not the one to judge anybody in this world. No. If the person's song will promote my genre and all, why not, I will help the person. I will do it, this not my first time, I’ve done it before,” she stated.



