I've videoed myself having sex countless times — Socrate Sarfo

Renowned filmmaker and entertainment critic, Socrate Sarfo has shockingly revealed he has filmed himself several times having sex.



The revelation was a response he was giving to Artistes manager, Kwasi Ernest, when the two appeared on the famous weekend entertainment talkshow on Peace FM, dubbed 'Entertainment Review' on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



Apparently, Kwesi Ernest had asserted it is 'silly' and 'stupidity' for a man to record himself while sleeping with a woman and the vice versa.



"Kwasi, I've no idea what comes into the minds of some men before they pick up their phones to record sexual acts. It is silly, it is stupidity. Seriously I don't know why they do that.", he told host Kwasi Aboagye as monitored by Ghana Guardian.



But in response to Kwasi Ernest's comment, Socrate Sarfo said videoing one's sexual activity is not something new with men. According to him, it was something he was habituated to until he once lost his phone.



"I don't know why he [referring to Kwasi Ernest] is behaving hypocritically. This thing is no news. I've even done it several times until I once misplaced my phone ...and the thought of someone chancing upon those acts really put in me in shake", Socrate Sarfo disclosed.



He, however, encourage the youth to desist from that act to prevent them from future embarrassments.



The two were contributing to a studio discussion of the leakage of a sex video involving Ghanaian rapper, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore aka D-Black and American politician cum philanthropist, Adrienne Nicole.

