I’ve stopped doing music to fully focus on my businesses – Nhyiraba Kojo

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Millionaire musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, has stated that he has put his music career on hold to enable him focus on the multiple businesses he owns.



Nhyiraba Kojo also thinks he has paid his dues in the music industry hence he can relax and concentrate on his business.



“For now, I feel that I have done my part and it’s time for me to let the new artistes take over”, he told Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, his focus is to establish businesses which was a childhood dream, and also offer job opportunities for the growing youth in the country.



“I had a dream of making investments before coming into music, and my prayer was if God helps me to make it in music; I will make sure I’m not going to spend it on myself but rather I’ll establish businesses for others to get jobs.



"So my career was planned very well, not that I just did it. For now, I’m not doing music”, Nhyiraba Kojo told Fiifi Prat on the show Afro Joint.



