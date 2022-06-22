I’ve still not received my car and GH₵10,000 cash prize - Mentor X winner

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Six months after being crowned the ultimate winner of TV3 Mentor X, Lawrence Senyo Adiase, popularly known as DSL, has disclosed that he is yet to receive his prize package from the organizers.



A brand-new car and a GH₵10,000 cash prize among others were part of the items DSL was expected to receive for emerging as the champion of the popular reality show.



The Dancehall artiste who disclosed this in an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty said all attempts to contact the organizers regarding the situation have proven futile.



“My prize was a one-year recording deal with LYNX, GH₵10,000 and a brand-new car. I don’t have them yet and it’s been six months. The show ended on January 9th and anytime I ask, they say they are working on it… I don’t want to be calling all the time… I have not received anything yet. I don’t even know what brand of car it is,” he lamented.



DSL who has currently joined the Lynx Entertainment record label as part of the prize package was asked if it's possible that his GH₵10,000 may have been given to his boss for the recording deal and he said.



He responded: “As for Richie, I didn’t really ask him about the deal.”



DSL emerged the winner at the grand finale of TV3’s Mentor X held Sunday, January 9 at the National Theatre in Accra. He beat competition from Konfidential, AJ, Ely and Wise B.



