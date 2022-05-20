You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 20Article 1542614

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

I've slept with only one man all my life – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson and her husband Stephanie Benson and her husband

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has said her husband is the only man she has been sexually involved with all her life.

The musician, who has been married for 34 years, disclosed this on Twitter.

A Twitter user, Kay, had tweeted saying: “I really envy whoever had the opportunity to bang Stephanie Benson in her youthful days".

“Menopause freakiness mpo nie Na ovulation hormones freakiness my goodness.”

Reacting to the tweet, the musician revealed that she has not been with any other man all her life except her husband.

