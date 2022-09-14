You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 14Article 1623074

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

I've slept with at least 2,000 people - Diamond The Body

Jamaican rapper, Diamond The Body who recently shared a nude photo of herself in bed with Grammy award winner Burna Boy, has revealed the number of people she has had sexual intercourse with.

In an interview, she mentioned that her body count is over two thousand. This, she said, includes both men and women.

Speaking her truth, Diamond revealed that she lost her virginity at 12.

She added that “Only God can judge me. I don’t give a f*ck!”

