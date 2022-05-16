I’ve seen, spoken to and heard Jesus, and he’s directed me – Majid Michel

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Award-winning actor, Majid Michel has expressed his displeasure with religion, which he believes only causes problems.



According to him, Christians must transcend beyond the dictates of religion to become true children of God.



In an interview on Angel Drive with Quophi Okyeame, Majid Michel said that “I’m really against religion…religion has caused a lot of problems. When we transcend beyond religion and become sons of God that is where we discover a lot of things beyond the church.”



Despite his disbelief in religion, the actor noted that he can boldly testify that indeed there was a man who walked this surface, died and rose from the dead.



He declared that that man is Jesus Christ and he has seen him.



“I’ve seen him [Jesus], I’ve spoken to him, I’ve heard him, and he’s directed me”, he disclosed on Angel FM.



When asked where he saw Jesus, he replied that “I talk to him every day at the secrete place which is inside you”



The ‘Crime to Christ’ actor advised Christians to be focused on the ultimate thing, which he says is discovering Jesus and find out what his will by establishing a relationship with him.



He further revealed that when he began his search for Jesus, he wasn’t settled in his spirit.



“Since 2014, I didn’t have a problem with God but I had a problem with the stories of Jesus. By problem, I wasn’t settled and I hadn’t come to a resolve in my spirit and so I started the search for him.”



He concluded that he wouldn’t have shot another movie if he hadn’t found Jesus.