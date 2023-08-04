‘I’ve sacrificed today for my tomorrow’ - Kanayo Kanayo responds to Alex Ekubo

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo Kanayo has responded to Alex Ekubo, his junior colleague in the movie industry.



Taking to his Instagram profile, the brilliant role interpreter stated that he had sacrificed his today for his tomorrow.



Kanayo claimed that there is no shortcut to success, accomplishment, or a successful life without hard work and sacrifice.



According to Kanayo, for his part, he has made sacrifices for the sake of his future.



He wrote: “There is no shortcut to success/accomplishment/good life. You gotta work for it. You must make a sacrifice. Nnanyi sacrifice says so. I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow.”



