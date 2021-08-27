I’ve received only GH¢2,000 by way of GHAMRO royalties – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Multiple Award Winning Ghanaian Raggae Dancehall artist, Stonebwoy has disclosed how he was given only 2000 cedis as royalty for his music by GHAMRO.



The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) was established under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 and regulated under L.I. 1962 of 2010 to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of authors/composers and other right owners.



Like all other copyright societies, GHAMRO is a non-profit corporate body (limited by guarantee) and therefore all fees collected are distributed among the right owners whose works have been used, in this instance composers, authors and producers, publishers in proportion to the use made of their works.



But it seems they didn’t give Stonebwoy what he deserves for all the years he has been doing hit songs in Ghana.



The High Commission to the UK Papa Owusu-Ankomah screamed when Stonebwoy told him the amount he got paid for all his hard work.



