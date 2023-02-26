I’ve not showered for three days, turned my phone off for 48hrs – Wode Maya on 'losing' his YouTube page

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian YouTuber, Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, also known as Wode Maya has disclosed that he did not take his shower for the entire period that he lost control of his account.



Wode Maya lost total control of his YouTube account which had over 1.2 million subscribers on Friday, February 23, 2023, in a cyber-attack.



In his first vlog following the restoration of the channel by YouTube, Wode Maya said he failed to take his bath and also had his mobile phone switched off all in the bid to regain control of his account.



“When my channel got hacked, my phone blew up to the extent that I had to switch off my phone. My phone has actually been off for 48 hours. See, I have not showered for three days. Because it was back and forth trying to get this channel back,” he said.



Earlier, Wode Maya who is noted for promoting Africa through his vlogs announced the restoration of his account which was taken over by hackers via a Facebook post.



The hackers reportedly changed the details on the channel, deleted all his contents and subsequently used the channel to stream their own event before the channel was completely terminated by YouTube.

But in a quick announcement on his Facebook page, Wode Maya said, “We are Back!”.



A check by GhanaWeb shows that all his previous videos have been restored in the ‘videos’ category of the channel.







GA/SARA