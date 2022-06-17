I’ve not received any promise ring from a man - Gyakie

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Anyone who has carefully observed the fingers of Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie, would realize that she is wearing a ring on her left middle finger which is mostly assumed to be a promise ring.



But according to the ‘song bird,’ though such rings are assumed to be a promise ring given to a female by her boyfriend, hers is not the case because her mother actually gave it to her.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Need Me’ crooner was quizzed as to whether the ring she is wearing was a promise ring given to her by her boyfriend.



She answered “No the ring I’m wearing, it’s not a promise ring actually it is my mother who gave me that ring you see me wearing on my middle left finger.



“It’s actually a cross that is on the ring you see me wearing every day and it was given to me by my mother but it’s not a promise ring as you think,” she continued.



“Please it’s not my boyfriend who put that ring on my finger as a promise ring but my mum gave it to me and it’s having a cross on it,” she said on the Kastle Drive Show.