'I’ve not forgiven Stonebwoy; he hasn’t said sorry' – Tinny on GHc2,000 debt ‘beef’

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Hiplife star Tinny has disclosed that he has forgiven one-third of the group he called “a bunch of idiots”.



He recently forgave Prince Tsegah aka Da Don, who recently said sorry to him.



On the day Tinny’s alleged debt was first broadcast, Tsegah was the one who had suggested to Stonebwoy that he settle the debt.



He was on the show ‘U Say Wetin’ hosted by Mercury Quaye when Stonebwoy stopped by and heard event promoter Yaw Menkasa accuse Tinny of owing him GHS2,000.



On Thursday, 25 August 2022, while on a ‘Daybreak Hitz’ interview, Tinny was asked if he has pardoned Stonebwoy.



“No, no no! Stonebwoy hasn’t said sorry to me”, he replied.



“I heard Stonebwoy also say he’s seen where I stand or my position. What did he mean by that?” an adamant Tinny asked when pressed to forgive the Bhim Nation leader.



Further, he confirmed he has not given Stonebwoy any assistance before, explaining that they only have a song together – ‘Onumade’.



He gave the impression that Stonebwoy had recently trivialised that honour he did him for the 2012 song.



“Even if I’ve helped him in times past, I’m not upset hearing his comments. He even called Samini a sellout on live TV, so, there are some people when they are ungrateful, I don’t mind,” he said.



Samini Dagaati is a Ghanaian music star who fathered Stonebwoy in the music business during the early days of his career.



Samini also had Stonebwoy on his High Grade record label.



“I know where you are, too, as well,” he added, throwing back to Stonebwoy’s sentiments expressed days ago on the same programme on Accra-based Hitz FM.



On Stonebwoy paying for his alleged GHS2,000 debt, Tinny added with sarcasm: “He has done well to settle a bill no one asked him to. He did well.”