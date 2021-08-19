I’ve not deviated from my commitment to develop state agencies – Akufo-Addo

Movies of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that he has not deviated from his commitment to developing state institutions.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said this in a meeting with members of the anti-corruption coalition on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.



“In my commitment to developing state agencies to act in the interest of whom they serve, I have not deviated from that. But there is something we cannot overlook, the highly political atmosphere in which some of these allegations are raised, in which some of the CSOs are privy to and complicit,” he said.



Addressing President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House today, the 18th of August 2021 when he led a delegation from the GACC to pay a courtesy call on the President, Nana Osei-Bonsu, Chairman of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, told the president that the Auditor General’s report for the year ending 2020 shows consistent mismanagement and abuse of public funds over the years.



He asked the government to take steps to deal with the vex matters in the report.



“The reports show that six different types of financial irregularities (cash irregularities, payroll irregularities, procurement irregularities, tax irregularities, stores irregularities, and contract irregularities) continue to plague the nation’s finances.



For example, the Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and Other Statutory Institutions for the year ended 31st December 2019 shows that the six forms of irregularities listed above cost the country up to GH¢608,670,447” Nana Osei-Bonsu said.



“There is a more worrying picture in the subsequent report of the Auditor General, which is the “Report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Public Boards, Corporations and other Statutory Institutions for the Year Ended 31 December 2020.”



According to the Auditor-General, the total irregularities stood at GH¢12,856,172,626, higher than the figures recorded for 2019,” the GACC Chairman added.