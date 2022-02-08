'I've never regretted choosing sound engineering as a career' - Roro reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Ace Ghanaian music producer Roro has disclosed that he has never regretted choosing sound engineering as a career despite the dream of becoming a pharmacist.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Kwame on the OC Showbiz Review show on Skyy Power 93.5 FM in Takoradi monitored by Bogaalihashim News when asked if he ever regret embarking on this adventure as a sound engineer, he replied " “When I was in school, I studied science.



I wanted to be a pharmacist but music was my first passion and I have never regretted it. All my mates back then at T.I.AMASS (T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School) in Kumasi can testify. I used to create beats with tables just to make noise. So a lot of my mates were not surprised when I became a music producer and a sound engineer. It has been my passion”.



"In fact, in my next life I will still be a sound engineer" he affirmed.



A follow-up question was asked on how he started this whole music business and he answered; play almost every instrument. Way back, I had a session where I played a loose base for a few songs on Kontihene’s album Asesa, Madamfo pa beko, and Afei di33 atse m’eni so.”



He continued "I became very passionate about it from there because those days Bra Payin(referring to Kontihene) was making popular hits songs with the likes of Okomfour Kwadee, Esther Smith, and all those people. I started developing some kind of passion for it. He was working with a white man from Germany. The white man is a computer and a sound wizard. At that time, Morris was working at Hits digital. Anytime I closed from school, I sneak to his place and study from him from time to time”.



He commended his brother by saying, “Morris really helped me. He took me through and gave me the opportunity to record vocals for TH4Kwages, Obrafour, and most of the guys”.



Meanwhile, Roland Ackah as he is legally called has worked with top musicians including Grace Ashley, Okomfo Kwadee, Kokoveli, Great Ampong, Obaapa Christy, VIP, Th4Kkwages, and more.