I’ve never regretted becoming a pastor – Pastor Love speaks on his 50th birthday

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Pastor Love Hammond popularly known as Pastor Love last Sunday held a plush party to celebrate his 50th birthday.



The ex-husband of award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy turned 50 on August 25, 2021, but decided to hold his official birthday party on Sunday, August 29, 2021.



Speaking at his birthday party, Pastor Love said attaining 50 years in life was a significant milestone for him and a confirmation of God’s blessing on him hence his decision to celebrate in grand style.



“If God walks with you for 50 years it is a great blessing, some people come to this world and they leave shortly. If God has protected me through all the challenges, I have to give him glory. Some people see me and they don’t even believe I am 50 years,” he stated.



On his journey as a pastor, he said he holds no regret in doing the Lord’s work as he has always seen it as a special privilege to be a servant of God.



“It would never be that I would regret being called by God. What makes me happy is that of all the purposes God gave each man, he appointed me to be a servant. Who am I for God to give me his power and a name that is known across the world? It has never happened in my family and it is not about money,” he added.



In attendance at the birthday party were some prominent pastors including Reverend Seer, Jesus One Touch as well as some members of the entertainment industry.



