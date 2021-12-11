I’ve never received money from GHAMRO – Guru

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian hiplife artist, Maradona Yeboah Agyei, popularly known as 'Guru' has stated that he has never received any money from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



According to Guru, he mostly gets an excuse from GHAMRO saying he is not an effective member whenever he demands for his money.



In an exclusive interview with KasapaFM, Gruru said;



“When you start talking about GHAMRO, you are told that you are supposed to be an effective member of the organization and be attending certain meetings. But simple logic, why do you take my money if you can’t locate me? Just leave it. If you’re wise enough to take my money and you don’t give it to me, that is stealing. Are there auditors who audit GHAMRO, if there are, then they should do better.”



Guru is part of several Ghanaian musicians who have complained about GHAMRO's poor structures.



Others have suggested the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) be scrapped and a new entity created to effectively manage the royalties regime in Ghana’s creative arts space.