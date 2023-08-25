I’ve never had sex since I got pregnant - Kisa Gbekle

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Ghanaian actress, musician and football team manager Kisa Gbekle has stated that she hasn’t been sexually active since her pregnancy 4 years ago.



She disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based HitzFM where she discussed her problems with media speculations about her. According to Kisa Gbekle, her personality is different from that which is reported by the media.



She added that she doesn’t involve herself in activities like drinking, clubbing, and sex.



“The way I am being perceived out there is not who I am. You could come to my Instagram and be like ‘This girl is so hot, she’s probably like this' but I don't take alcohol, I’ve never been to a club. I don’t have a boyfriend. I am not looking for a boyfriend. I have not had sex ever since I got pregnant,” she said.



When asked about what she does if she gets sexually aroused, Kisa stated that she hasn’t thought of being involved in any sexual activities due to her busy schedule and her child.



“It doesn't even cross my mind, I looking for money, I'm a single mother. By the close of this month, my team will be calling me, even if I don't have money I have to find money. I will not leave my son in the house because of a man. Or because of sex,” she stated.



She added that “if a woman is able to stay without sex during pregnancy, she can stay for life without sex,” because she had the most urges during pregnancy.



