I’ve never had an executive producer for 20 years – Piesie Esther

Source: mynewsgh.com

Mrs. Esther Asiedu popularly called Piesie Esther, a multiple gospel award-winner, has disclosed that she has never had an executive producer throughout the 20 years of her career.



Piesie Esther who is about to commemorate her two decades in the gospel music ministry has stated that she has been doing everything on her own since her inception in the music industry.



“I’m celebrating my 20 years in the gospel music ministry and since I started doing music, I have never had an executive producer,” she revealed to Amansan Krakye in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.



Piesie Esther continued “It's God who has held us all these years. So, if the Lord has been graceful to me till now, then God has been good to me.



“Because we started with a lot of people but they couldn’t get to where we have gotten to but that’s not their wish just that they couldn’t find anyone to help them so got stuck on the way,” she explained.



“I thank God and I will say that Ebenezer, this is how far the Lord has brought us,” she told the host, Amansan Krakye.