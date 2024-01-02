I’ve never been sick since I started dancing – Usher 1

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Usher 1, a Ghanaian dance instructor located in the United States, has disclosed that he has never been ill since he began dancing.



In an interview, a professional dancer stated that dancing had various advantages, including improved health and physical well-being.



In a recent interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Usher 1 stated that dancing is a serious business and that those involved will benefit when it is done effectively.



He told the host that dancing is his calling and that he has given it his all.



He stated that “just like some prophets have been called to do God’s work, dancing is my calling”.



According to him, he was able to buy land and build a house by dancing, so when he hears that others insult dancers, he chuckles.



He recommended families who had children with the gift of dancing to invest in them because dancing pays.



“God will curse you if you deny your talented children the opportunity to dance.” We all have distinct gifts that God has given to us, and dancing is one of them. As a parent, you owe it to your children to encourage them in their endeavours. “You should support them if they are dancers,” he added.



Meanwhile, given how it is viewed in Ghana, he believes dancing may be a secondary career or a side job.



He stated that, while the situation is changing, dancers in Ghana should have other professions.



Born Usher Frimpong, Usher 1 is a management team member of International Kizomba Awards USA, established by the Ghana Dance Association.



It was established about five years ago to throw spotlight on the activities of dancers and the sector at large.