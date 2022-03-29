I’ve mastered sailing through bullshit and keeping my composure – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Sarkodie has said that the best quality possessed by people in power is their ability to sail through a lot of bad things and still keep their composure.



Sarkodie has been criticized for absenting himself from the just-ended 3 Music Awards.



For users of the various social media platforms available, the rapper has time for Doctor UN awards but cannot make time for 3 Music Awards that has credibility.



But Sarkodie in a cryptic message to his critics said he has to deal with a lot of bullshit but has to keep his composure.



To him, those who don’t get him will do with time if they follow consistently.



“To be in a position of power, you will have to deal with a lot, and the best quality to have is the ability to sail through the BS and keep your eyes on the price … those who don’t get it might get it with time, if you stay consistent with it, he said in a tweet.