I’ve lost count of the songs I have produced – A. B Crentsil

Veteran Ghanaian Musician Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, known by stage name A. B. Crentsil has revealed that he has lost count of the number of songs he has produced.



According to him, sometimes he has to listen to the tracks before he would associate himself with a particular track being played.



The 77-year-old native of Prestea in the Western Region added that he cannot at a snap of a finger determine the number of albums produced during his decades of music.



“I am not able to determine the number of tracks and albums I have produced. There were some that were hits and others were not but I would have to take a listen to the songs before I can tell if I produced it or otherwise”, he revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNesGh.com.



Crentsil was introduced to the guitar by Mr Thedoh. Crentsil became proficient in playing guitar and started singing along when playing it. He was simultaneously working as an electrician and playing with the Strollers Band owned by one Kwesi Donkor. Crentsil has played with the El Dorados, the Sweet Talks – which latter group in the 1970s, under the joint leadership of Crentsil and Smart Nkansah, were the resident band at The Talk Of The Town Hotel in Tema, with Crentsil as lead singer and then finally the Ahenfo Band.



Crentsil opened a 16-track recording studio in 1990.”Devil” is among his best known songs.