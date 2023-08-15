‘I’ve learned you have to be scandalous to be a presenter in Ghana’ – Michy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

According to Michy a presenter has to be "scandalous" to keep their show competitive.



She learned this after taking up the challenge of hosting a television programme in 2022 at Accra-based Wontumi TV, she said.



Appearing on Showbiz A to Z hosted by Kwame Dadzie on Accra-based Joy FM, Saturday, August 12, 2023, she had been asked how it feels like to be the interviewer after many years of being a guest on various shows.



“If feels good,” she said. “At least you don’t get to ask me questions again.”



“The only painful part is some of my guests are so naughty. I’d ask a personal question then they’ll refer me to my past,” she added, light-heartedly noting this makes her wonder who exactly is the interviewer and otherwise.



Over all, “it’s fun,” she indicated. “It’s fun, it’s nice to be in that seat. It’s quite a task as well.”



Turning her attention to another challenge, she highlighted her speech impediment – she lisps.



“I have – I call it a deformity – with my speech. I speak on my tongue,” she said.



Dadzie noted her impressive articulation.



“I try,” she reacted. “I’ve learnt how to not make it so obvious.”



Her lisp was “one of my biggest insecurities,” she revealed, “especially facing the camera straight up like that – so this was an opportunity to overcome those insecurities”.



She, however, added she has a “little fan base” who are fond of watching her manage her lisping.



Dadzie wondered if she now appreciates why TV and radio presenters push their guests to answer questions when they are being evasive.



“I think I’ve learned that you have to be scandalous to be a presenter in Ghana,” TV personality Michy has said.



Here, she recalled an interview with Hiplife child star Fotocopy which “went left” based on some questions she asked.



According to her, she had taken for granted that not all children in Ghana are like her “confident child”.



She was so concerned about Fotocopy, she said she made calls to check on him after the interview.



That said, Michy concluded: “But that is how the game is. That’s how I’ve realised the game should be. Otherwise, your show will be [at] the bottom.”