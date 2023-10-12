I’ve learned that calling Akufo-Addo ‘God of NPP’ was a mistake - Piesie Esther

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has admitted to having goofed after he referred to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as ‘God of NPP’ while performing at the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Tagoe sisters event.



According to her, upon hearing the criticisms directed at him by some members of the public on how she got too close to the president Akufo-Addo and calling him ‘God of NPP,’ she has realized that it wasn’t the right thing.



The gospel musician indicated that whenever she performs her ‘Waye me yie’ song at public events she gets close to any prominent personality around and uses the person’s name to sing for the people to relate with and understand the message in the song.



Speaking in an interview with Adom FM which the excerpts of the video were shared by GhPage TV, Piesie Esther admitted that she shouldn’t have said ‘God of NPP’ while performing her song.



“I don’t allow criticisms to disturb me because since my ‘Wáye me yie’ song was released, whenever I go to a program and I'm ministering, I approach any prominent personality around and minister the song to him because I want the person to understand the lyrics of the song that’s how I do it all the time.



"So if you follow me, you’d notice that in every program that I attend, I use the person’s name to sing like ‘God of Enoch,’ that’s what I do every day. But I have learned that I shouldn’t have done that [calling Akufo-Addo ‘God of NPP],” she said.



Background



A video of Piesie Esther, serenading President Akufo-Addo with her popular ‘Waye Me Yie’ song was met with interesting reactions from netizens online.



At the 40th anniversary celebration of veteran gospel singers, Tagoe sisters, Piesie Esther walked straight to President Akufo-Addo’s seat and ministered to him, while patrons looked and cheered on.



Maintaining close contact with the president, who was captured listening attentively to the ministration, Piesie Esther specially dedicated parts of the song’s hook to him.



“While I was embarrassed by enemies, I resorted to prayer and cried out to God to save me,” Piesie sang, after which she replaced the line, “The God of Jacob lifted me” with “The God of NPP lifted me.”



This triggered laughter from the president as well as some mixed reactions from patrons, including the event hosts, Tagoe sisters.



Watch the video below







SB/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



