I've had sex with many ladies in the bush – Oboy Siki justifies why it’s not a taboo

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood Actor Dada Santo popularly known as Oboy Siki has emphasized that it is not taboo to have sexual intercourse with ladies in the bush as some people claim.



In Ghana, it is considered taboo for lovers to have sex in a bush with the belief that the gods reside in those areas and such people could incur their wrath.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm’s entertainment show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Oboy Siki stated categorically that he sees no wrong for partners and lovers to make out in a bush.



According to Oboy “When I joined a band during late Bob Santo, Nana Kwame Ampadu and others regime, we had a lot of sex in a bush with so many ladies”.



“During that time, there was nothing like a hotel or Guest House in the villages where we went to perform so we normally sleep with them in the bush. Because of the weather, we will bring our mattresses out to sleep in cocoa farms with our girls,” Oboy Siki explained.



Oboy Siki added "if having sexual affair with ladies in a bush is a taboo, I would have been dead by now because I slept with a lot of ladies in a bush when I joined the band”.



“Those who believe that sleeping with ladies in a bush is a taboo can continue to believe that but I (Oboy Siki) I don’t believe that since I’m still alive after practicing some”