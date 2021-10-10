I've grown through it all - MzVee on associations with Lynx Entertainment

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

MzVee, a former signee of Lynx Entertainment, says she will work with the record label again if she gains a good deal from them.



It can be recounted that MzVee terminated a contractual relationship with Lynx Entertainment after eight years at the record label. She also took a break from showbiz to re-energize and sort out her mental health.



In an interview, the ‘Natural Girl’ singer said terminating her contract with the record label does not terminate her social relationship with them. She disclosed that she would work with Lynx Entertainment for the right deal.



According to MzVee, she does not feel offended when people talk about her and the record label. She commended her growth and independence in the musical space after parting ways with the record label.



“It is not annoying or upsetting when people talk about me and my previous record label. I have grown through it all,” she said.



Speaking on her fourth studio album, the InVeencible Album, the singer stated that the album was successful and that she received massive endorsements from the public than expected.



She recounted where a relative narrated how a pastor sang her song, ‘Vanity’ in church. She stated that the narrative informed her that the song had travelled far. And hopefully, people were living by its words and inspiration.



‘Vanity’ from her fourth studio album, was released in December 2020, featured local and international artists like Sarkodie, Medikal, Falz, Eddy Kenzo, among others.



MzVee is currently promoting her newly released music titled “Coming Home” with Tiwa Savage.