I’ve got a gift for upcoming artistes who have the potential to blow very soon – E.L

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Some years ago, multiple award-winning musicians, E.L. born Elom Adablah predicted the emergence of Lyrical Joe, DopeNation, and co and it has surely come to pass.





However, speaking in a recent interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Koko’ hitmaker said he has a gift for promising artistes who have the potential to blow very soon.



“It’s just by God’s grace and I feel so proud seeing some of the new guys blossom but me I have a gift or I see that I have a gift.





“The gift is being able to spot artistes who have the potential to blow very soon and so I can attend a show with more artistes performing but I can pinpoint one that will be a star. Sometimes nobody might really be watching that particular guy but I can confidently tell that this guy go blow and it really does happen just like I predicted,” he continued on the show.



E.L further noted that he is grateful for the gift of identifying artistes with potentials.



“About 90 percent of the time that I have been able to spot artiste with huge potential it does happen so I’m very grateful for that opportunity to be able to help them to be able to get somewhere today,” he ended.