‘I’ve fed mouths that have talked bad about me’ - Mzbel says

Mzbel shares her frustrations



The actress says she won’t lose herself because of hatred



Mzbel says she will stay true to herself



Musician, Mzbel has said her bad experiences with people she has been good to will not deter her from continuing her good works.



She shared this in a Facebook post on January 12, 2022, using Steve Maraboli’s quote prefixed with hers that read:



“I’ve fed mouths that have talked bad about me. I’ve picked up people that have tried to knock me down. I’ve done favours for people that have done nothing for me, but I will not lose myself in the hatred of others.



“I continue to be me because I am who I am and it’s my nature. Life isn’t easy, but even through all the bullshit… I will still be here being ME.”



Mzbel lost her 75-year-old dad in January this year and went on to reveal she was in a state of uncertainty in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“I am confused, I haven’t experienced anything like this because when my mother died, I was 18 years so there was no responsibility on me. But with this, everyone is saying something, we are holding meetings here and there and all that,” she said.