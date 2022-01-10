'I've done everything in Ghana except meet Sarkodie' - Chance the Rapper

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chance the Rapper visits Ghana



Ghanaians welcome Chance the Rapper



Chance the Rapper wishes to meet Sarkodie



Chance the Rapper has shared a post on social media disclosing he has "done everything in Ghana except meet Sarkodie".



Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, on January 10, 2022, took to Twitter to share his wish to connect with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie having been in the country since January 5, 2022.



The American rapper, singer, and record producer since his arrival in Ghana has met with a number of Ghanaian stars like M.anifest, Darkovibes, King Promise among others and has experienced the Ghanaian culture at its best.



On December 27, 2022, when the American rapper tweeted that he wanted to come to Ghana, Sarkodie via a tweet urged him on.



Sarkodie reacts



Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has responded to Chance the Rapper's tweet. On Monday, the SarkCess Music boss hinted the two would meet before Chance the Rapper leaves Ghana.



"We linking up before you get on that flight", Sarkodie's tweet read.



