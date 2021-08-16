I’ve directed Yvonne Nelson to call off GoFundMe donations – Beverly Afaglo

Entertainment of Monday, 16 August 2021

• Beverly Afaglo has ordered the discontinuance of the GoFundMe campaign meant to support her after her residence was razed down recently



• She has angrily reacted to public trolls and criticisms concerning the exercise



• Beverly has reiterated that she can never go broke



Popular Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has established that effective today August 16, 2021, the GoFundMe fundraiser that was created and championed by Yvonne Nelson after a fire outbreak left her [Beverly] homeless a week ago, has been called off.



According to Beverly, due to what she described as a heavy backlash she encountered when the donations started pouring in, she has decided to put an end to the appeal which was meant to offer her some financial support.



It can be recalled that scores of individuals on social media, vehemently stood against the decision to set up a GoFundMe account for the actress.



Critics on social media were of the view that there are less privileged individuals in dire need of money to better themselves and not the actress.



Others also made reference to an old viral video in which Beverly blasted some individuals for labelling her broke at that time.



But Beverly who appears irritated and devastated by these comments said she has been compelled to call off the fundraiser.



In an Instagram live which lasted for about 40 minutes, Beverly among other things said:



“The moment Yvonne posted a picture of myself and the GoFundMe artworks, there were trolls all round from every corner. Then a video came up. I want to backtrack to that video. I am not mad. I won't wake up and start ranting.



"I am not foolish. Any discerning human being should listen to that video and see if I was wrong. Go back and play that video and you’ll realize I never used the word rich. I only said I’m not broke and I can never be broke in Jesus's name.



"I’m not homeless. I didn’t lie when I said I had tenants. The GofundMe and Momo have been called off today. I have told Yvonne to call it off. Thanks to all those who supported me. God bless u and replenish your pockets.”



She said an amount of $1,800 has so far been realized out of a target of US$20,000.



Beverly's house was consumed by fire on August 9, 2021. Announcing the extent of damage caused, she said: “my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewelry, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen, everything is gone. My kids’ room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out, that’s all”.



