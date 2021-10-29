I’ve bonked about 3,000 women so far – Oboy Siki brags

Entertainment of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Oboy Siki gives tall list of women he has slept with



• Oboy Siki said he keeps a record of every woman he has slept with



• The Kumawood actor said he sleeps with women five times in a day



Kumawood actor, Nana Ofori Agyemang popularly known as ‘Oboy Siki’ has disclosed that he has slept with approximately 3,000 women.



Emphasizing his sexual prowess on the Delay show, Oboy Siki said he owns tons of books in which he keeps records of these women after each encounter.



“I used to count the number of women I have slept with. I used to keep tabs on that and document their names in my notebooks. If a particular notebook gets full, I move on to the next. I had a document that proves that but after 2005, I stopped keeping record of them. However, if I cast my mind back, I think I have slept with about 3,000 women. I’m not even bragging about it because it is true. I can sleep with women five times each day. I have a very big problem,” he stated.



When asked if he has been able to raise a family of his own despite his sexual promiscuity, Oboy Siki said;



“I have been married twice. The first one did not work out because it was a long distant marriage. The second one also did not last. But I have nine children with over seven women. My first born is dead, the one that comes after her is 43 years and my lastborn is 21-year-old.”



Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Kumawood actor has proudly and publicly disclosed his ‘womanizing’ habit.



It can be recalled that recently in an interview with Angel FM, Oboy Siki recalled an encounter where he had sex with women in a bush.



“When I joined a band during late Bob Santo, Nana Kwame Ampadu and others regime, we had a lot of sex in a bush with so many ladies. During that time, there was nothing like a hotel or Guest House in the villages where we went to perform so we normally sleep with them in the bush. Because of the weather, we will bring our mattresses out to sleep in cocoa farms with our girls. If having sexual affair with ladies in a bush is a taboo, I would have been dead by now because I slept with a lot of ladies in a bush when I joined the band. Those who believe that sleeping with ladies in a bush is a taboo can continue to believe that but me (Oboy Siki) I don’t believe that since I’m still alive after practicing some,” He expressed.



Watch the video below:



