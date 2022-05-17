I've been urged to fix Menzgold swiftly - NAM1 promises hope in 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Embattled businessman and CEO of Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah popular known as NAM1 was overwhelmed with the love and best wishes from friends and family on the occasion of his birthday on May 16.



NAM1 in celebrating a new age has assured the public, especially, aggrieved customers of Menzgold who still have their monies locked up in his gold dealership company after almost four years of its collapse hope in the coming year.



In an appreciation post to his former employees and friends who made it a point to acknowledge his impact on the country through well-crafted birthday messages, NAM1 wrote that he has been empowered to right all the wrongs and get back into the business hopefully in 2023.



Parts of his Instagram post that captured him jamming to Akwaboah's song read: “A Knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn.



"Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all give me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now. #GospelCrusader #GhanaShallProsper????????."



