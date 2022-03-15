I've been through a lot since the devil took Fennec Okyere - Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Kwaw Kese celebrates Fennec



Kwaw says he'll forever love his late manager



KOD pays tribute to late Fenech



For eight years continuously, rapper Kwaw Kese has mourned the death of his manager, Fennec Okyere, who was brutally murdered at his residence on March 13, 2014.



While persons behind his death are yet to be arrested, Kwaw, in honour of his memory on Sunday, disclosed that his life and music career has never been the same following Fennec's passing.



Although they say time heals, the rapper is yet to recover from the pain.



He has lamented the unfair treatment meted out to him by some ungrateful persons in the industry.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his official Instagram page, he wrote that he will forever love and cherish the memories he had with his late manager.



A photo that captured the murdered talent manager together with fashion designer, KOD and Kwaw Kese read: "Dear Fennec I’ve been through a lot since the devil took you away. All the people we did good for, are paying me back with hatred. It’s been 8 years. Pls don’t let our enemies feel victorious, the day we’ll get to know your killers is the day my heart will rejoice. I love you forever. Your brother Kwaw."



Also, KOD in a separate post to mark Fennec's death anniversary posed a question to the Ghana Police Service.



He wrote: "WHO KILLED FENECH? 8 years on… Did the police shelf the case?"



