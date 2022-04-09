I’ve been planning ‘The Young Legend’ tour for over 6months – JoeBoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has disclosed facts and information about his upcoming US tour.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on YFM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe, Joeboy said he has been planning ‘The Young Legend Tour’ for about six to eight months now.



According to him, his team and himself have been doing their homework, getting the right contacts, and planning ahead to make sure everything goes well and perfectly on the tour.



JoeBoy clarified that every other show he has done in the US were only booked shows and not his personal shows, hence, this is going to be his first official month-long tour around the United States.



“The name of the tour is ‘The Young Legend Tour’ and it’s happening in the United States of America, sixteen states. We have Dallas, Washington, and a lot more and I’m excited because this is a big deal. It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad that this finally gets to happen and we’re about to have a lot of fun,” he said.



JoeBoy further urged fans who are in the US to patronize the show.