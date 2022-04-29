I’ve been mourning Micheal Jackson ever since he died - Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has disclosed that the demise of American Pop-star, Micheal Jackson continues to emotionally scar her as she remains a huge fan of the artist.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure Fm in an exclusive interview with Hammer Nti on ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, the Canadian-born Ghanaian actress revealed that she has had to a point in her life paid for a tour of Micheal Jackson’s residence in the USA.



Jackie also revealed how she mistook Micheal Jackson’s look-alike for the real star in Las Vegas, USA and went about taking several pictures with him when she was on tour.



She stated that she continues to mourn the American ‘King of Pop’ star to date as she wishes he was still among the living.



Michael Joseph Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, and dancer dubbed the “King of Pop”, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture.



Jackson influenced artists across many music genres; through stage and video performances, he popularized complicated dance moves such as the moonwalk, to which he gave the name, as well as the robot. He is the most awarded individual music artist in history.



Jackie Appiah is set to premiere her new ‘Red Carpet’ movie which highlights the risk of being famous as an artist in the Ghanaian and African setting.



