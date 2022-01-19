I’ve been admitted to the hospital 41 times in 3 years – Veteran actress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress cries for help



Adwoa Pee battling spondylosis



Actress details how much she spends on hospital bills



Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, a renowned actress, has trumpeted that she is in a pickle because her health coupled with the lack of funds to foot her medical bills are taking a toll on her.



Popularly known as Adwoa Pee, the actress has disclosed she has been battling ill-health since 2018. The situation, she mentioned in an interview with Step 1 TV, is critical to the extent that she has had to be admitted to the hospital on forty-one (41) occasions.



“For the past three years, I’ve been sick. It started in 2018; it’s been one problem to the other for three years. It started with kidney stones. Within a span of three years, I’ve been admitted to the hospital 41 times. 90% of these times cost me about GH¢2,000 so just do the mathematics. I received support from donors, I spent all I had on treatment”, she said.



“I’m battling spondylosis. It’s been a year. I feel pains all over my body. I’m told I have to undergo surgery. I’ve compared the prices of some countries to others. In America, we are looking at between sixty thousand and one hundred and ten thousand dollars. (USD60,000 – USD110,000). I beg you; I need help. I have a problem. I’m telling you now that I have a problem so, please come to my aid so I’ll have the amount for the surgery and get healed”, the actress added.



Adwoa Pee has been able to foot some of the bills as a result of the benevolence of some colleagues. Until she is able to mobilise funds for the surgery, the narrative will not change. She mentioned that she has been going to the hospital for treatment but spends about GH¢1,500 each week – that alone gives her a headache hence the call for assistance.



“I spend GH¢1,500 every week on treatment but I cannot bear the cost. I go to the hospital with the little amount I have, they stabilize me, I come home; a few days afterward, I experience the pains again”, she noted.



Watch her interview below.



