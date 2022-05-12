I value my fans more than any awards scheme in Ghana – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician and Songwriter, Martin King Arthur popularly known as Kofi Kinaata has revealed that he places value on his fans more than any award scheme organized in the country.



According to the multiple award-winning artiste, the fans are the ones who stream his songs, help him to get ambassadorial endorsements, pay to attend his shows and stay with him every day.



“The fans stream the songs, they are the ones who attend my shows and pay gate fees, they also make noise about my songs for firms to sign me as an ambassador,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



He said, “The fans are the ones we do the songs for but after that then it happens that in a calendar year those who released songs should come for our day



“That one is a one-day event but the fans stay with you everyday at wherever you go to perform so they’re the ones we work for,” he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Kofi Kinaata who has consistently won Songwriter of the Year on four different occasions at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) recently congratulated Fameye for winning that category at the 23rd edition.



He continued “So it’s during our day for musicians, that we’ll share souvenirs like this musician won this award and the other did well in this category so let’s honour them for being outstanding”.