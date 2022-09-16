I used to work at the Accra mall and a restaurant in Osu - Patoranking

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian artiste, Patoranking had shared certain vital pieces of information regarding what he was doing in Ghana before he became a superstar.



Speaking in a YFM interview, the ‘Abule’ artiste disclosed that he worked at the Accra Mall when he moved to Ghana at age 17.



“I came to Ghana when I was 17 years and I used to be working at the Accra Mall. I also worked at a restaurant directly opposite Frankies at the time,” he said.



Delving into how tough life was for him at that time, the artiste also disclosed that he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) but had to drop out for being unable to foot his school fees as an international student.



According to Patoranking, his decision to relocate from Nigeria to Ghana Accra was to explore other opportunities outside his home country.



On many platforms Patoranking has mounted in and outside of Ghana, the artiste always paid his dues in full and opened up about how Ghana helped shape his career.



ADA/DA