I used to weed my girlfriend's house for money - Fameye recounts

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye says he almost gave up on love



‘My girlfriend didn’t reject me, although she knew I used to weed her house’, Fameye reveals



Fameye says he has been scarred by a lot of girls



Award-winning Highlife artiste, Fameye, has recounted some struggling and tough moments of his life.



According to him, he used to weed the house of his current girlfriend so he could earn some money.



The singer who has never shied away from his humble background mentioned that before he became lovers with his current girlfriend, Bridget Agyeman Boateng, the hard conditions of life compelled him to weed her house for a living.



“The house my girlfriend comes from, I have worked as a ‘weeder’ there before. At that time, she wasn’t staying there but I knew her. The house was just in my area,” Fameye narrated in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.



Regardless of his impoverished state, Fameye said his girlfriend did not reject him but accepted to build a future with him.



He said, “The house was just in my area. I confessed to her later that I used to weed in her house but she did not care.”



The ‘Praise singer’ mentioned how he was rejected and hurt by several ladies that he almost gave up on love.



“I have hustled. Right now, I have decided to stop talking about my past because it brings me so much pain. Growing up, no girl was even interested in me. The moment I approach her, she will bounce me at once. Even in the club where girls are many, when I attempt, all I receive is ‘yawa’. So today when I am being flooded by women, allow me,” he recounted.







EAN/BOG