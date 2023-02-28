'I used to sleep at a bus station, clean studios for producers' – Kweku Darlington recounts

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Kweku Darlington has recounted his struggles in his quest to be successful.



Speaking in a recent interview with MC Kiki on Afro 614 Multimedia, the young musician threw his mind back at how it all started.



With an aim to chase his dream as a musician, Kweku said he left home and lived at the bus station for over a period.



Optimistic about his career, Kweku Darlington said he was ready to do anything legitimate to succeed.



The ‘Sika Aba Fie’ singer disclosed that at a point, he resorted to cleaning studios for music producers so as to get his songs recorded.



Darlington added, that his parents did not subscribe to his idea of doing music some years ago.



According to him, his parent's disagreement with his vision compelled him to leave home and hustle until he was able to find his feet.



However, looking back, Kwaku Darlington said he has not regretted his choice of career.



The 26-year-old musician said he is proud of how far he has come.



Watch the video below.



